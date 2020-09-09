Westminster Barracks//Domestic Assault & more//9-8-2020
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B104207
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Van Valkenburgh
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 9/8/20, at about 2:15 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT-121, Athens VT
VIOLATION:
1. Domestic Assault, a violation of T13 VSA 1042
1a. This charge has an additive of an offense committed in the presence of a child (x3), a violation of T13 VSA 1047
2. Negligent Operation, a violation of T23 VSA 1091
3. Cruelty to a Child(x3), a violation of T13 VSA 1304
ACCUSED: Savannah Lynn Parker
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, Vermont
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 9/8/2020, at about 2:15 PM, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks were notified of an alleged assault that took place on VT-121 in the town of Athens, Vermont.
The subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Savannah L. Parker, 26, of Bellows Falls, had caused injury to a household/family member, done so in the presence of her three children, and negligently operated a vehicle, putting the victim and three children at risk.
Parker was located and arrested for the alleged charges, and, was ordered to be released on a citation by the court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/10/2020, 12:30 PM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A, released on citation
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.