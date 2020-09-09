Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster Barracks//Domestic Assault & more//9-8-2020

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B104207

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Van Valkenburgh                             

STATION: Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 9/8/20, at about 2:15 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT-121, Athens VT

VIOLATION:

 

1. Domestic Assault, a violation of T13 VSA 1042

                1a. This charge has an additive of an offense committed in the presence of a child (x3), a violation of T13 VSA 1047

2. Negligent Operation, a violation of T23 VSA 1091

3. Cruelty to a Child(x3), a violation of T13 VSA 1304

 

ACCUSED: Savannah Lynn Parker                                               

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, Vermont

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 9/8/2020, at about 2:15 PM, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks were notified of an alleged assault that took place on VT-121 in the town of Athens, Vermont.

 

The subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Savannah L. Parker, 26, of Bellows Falls, had caused injury to a household/family member, done so in the presence of her three children, and negligently operated a vehicle, putting the victim and three children at risk.

 

Parker was located and arrested for the alleged charges, and, was ordered to be released on a citation by the court. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/10/2020, 12:30 PM            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A, released on citation

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

