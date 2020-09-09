Celebrate National Eat Local Day September 22

National Eat Local Day, September 22 Chef Sarah Stegner, co-founder, National Eat Local Day and co-owner, Prairie Grass Cafe Cindy Kurman, co-founder, National Eat Local Day and president, Kurman Communications, Inc. White Peach Crumble with Oats & Pecans by chef Sarah Stegner, Prairie Grass Cafe in Northbrook, IL The LEE Initiative and Green City Market logos

A day to encourage restaurants and people cooking at home to prepare and serve a complete meal created with locally grown ingredients

The restaurant industry has been hard hit by the pandemic leaving chefs and farmers without income. Our goal is to raise awareness that supporting our local sustainable farms is really important.” — Chef Sarah Stegner, co-founder, National Eat Local Day