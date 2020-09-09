STIGroup Signs New Partnership Agreement With KnowBe4
KnowBe4 is STIGroup’s preferred security awareness training and phishing simulation partnerGLEN ROCK, NJ, USA, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Glenrock, New Jersey, September 9th, 2020) – STIGroup, today announced a new partnership agreement with KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform.
KnowBe4 helps to make employees more aware of and teaches them how to respond to cybersecurity threats such as phishing and social engineering that frequently affect organizations. Social engineering and phishing are responsible for 70-90% of all malicious data breaches.
STIGroup has incorporated KnowBe4 into their cybersecurity solution offerings- providing consulting, implementation, and managed services to maximize the value of the product line to clients, and effectively integrate it into their comprehensive cybersecurity program management services
“KnowBe4 is an important part of our cybersecurity program management strategy,” said Dominic Genzano, CEO of STIGroup. “By partnering with a best-of-breed solution provider to address the challenges of the human element in cybersecurity, we’re able to provide true 360 degree cybersecurity protection for our clients.
“This is a very exciting partnership for KnowBe4, and we look forward to working with STIGroup to deliver our security awareness training and simulated phishing platform to even more organizations across the United States,” said Tony Jennings, SVP of global channel sales, KnowBe4. “As a strategic partner of STIGroup’s in the security awareness training space, this provides us with endless new opportunities to help organizations better manage the ongoing problem of social engineering. This is only the beginning of a mutually beneficial relationship that will have positive outcomes for both organizations.”
KnowBe4 impacts organizations’ human firewall with awareness training that includes baseline testing, user training, and automated simulated phishing attacks for businesses of all sizes to build a more resilient and secure organization.
For more information on KnowBe4, visit www.knowbe4.com. For more information on STIGroup, visit www.stig.net.
About STIGroup
Founded in 2000, STIGroup is an innovative firm that provides cybersecurity consulting, secure IT engineering, managed security services, and human capital solutions. STIGroup delivers the people, process and technology that enable our client's cybersecurity programs. Our proven methodology combines information security lifecycle best practices with a client-specific engagement model. This allows businesses to utilize technology aggressively, while maintaining the confidentiality, integrity and availability of mission-critical information. More information about STIGroup can be found at https://www.stig.net or by calling 201-825-1255.
About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 33,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.
