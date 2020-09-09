Public meetings on conservation easements in north central Montana cancelled

Fish & Wildlife - Region 4

Wednesday, September 09, 2020

Great Falls – Two public meetings regarding proposed conservation easements in north central Montana have been cancelled due to concerns about potential exposure to COVID-19. The public is still encouraged to submit comment on the environmental assessments, which can be viewed online at http://fwp.mt.gov/news/publicNotices/environmentalAssessments/.

The meeting about the Wolf Creek easement was scheduled at the Denton Rod and Gun Club on Sept. 9. Comments on this project will be accepted through Sept. 20.

The meeting scheduled for the Whiskey Ridge easement was scheduled for Winifred Community Center on Sept. 10. The 30-day comment period for this project extends through Sept. 24.

Submit written comments: Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, c/o Wolf Creek Conservation Easement or Whiskey Ridge Conservation Easement, 333 Airport Rd, Lewistown, MT 59457.

Comments may also be emailed to: sandersen@mt.gov Attn: Wolf Creek Conservation Easement or Whiskey Ridge Conservation Easement. If commenting on both proposed CEs, please submit comments separately.