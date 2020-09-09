ACLJ to Preserve and Protect American History with New Educational Entertainment Channel for Kids

Bald Beagle will be a place for kids to find engaging, educational entertainment from the creative team at The American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ).

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, September 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) has announced the launch of Bald Beagle — an exciting new educational entertainment channel for kids. At a time when so many of America’s children are stuck at home trying to learn online, and some groups are even calling to erase or rewrite American history, the ACLJ decided it was time to do something to help.Bald Beagle will be a place for kids to find engaging, educational entertainment that illustrates the great – and sometimes complicated – history and principles of these United States we are blessed to call home. From the Founding Fathers, to how government actually works, to what they, even as kids, can do to protect and preserve our constitutional republic.“People are asking about the name,” says Executive Producer, Logan Sekulow.“We were building a channel devoted to teaching kids about American history in a fun way, so we needed something that evoked patriotism. Obviously the bald eagle is the symbol of our magnificent nation. But to keep kids involved, the emphasis still has to be on fun. What’s more fun than a playful pup? The beagle is described by the American Kennel Club as “curious, clever, and energetic.” Just like kids. And, quite frankly, just like us. Also, my dad, ACLJ Chief Counsel Jay Sekulow, had his trusty beagle, Bagel, by his side as he studied during law school. As a result, Bald Beagle was born. Or, hatched.”Bald Beagle is the creation of the ACLJ creative team, made up of dynamic writers, performers, and creators – some of which have worked with children’s entertainment leaders like Disney and Nickelodeon.But with Bald Beagle, moms, dads, and grandparents can rest assured that their kids are being taught fundamental truths – not being exposed to some extreme, subversive agenda – through high-quality content that can compete with the best children’s entertainment that television, streaming services, or the internet have to offer.America’s stories will be presented in a fun video format featuring exciting music, humor, and vibrant new characters. We’re committed to making kids smile, sing, and laugh while also teaching them about our country’s important and often inspiring history. Bald Beagle will also present lessons of faith and the moral principles that our nation was founded on -- principles so many of us still share today.Our goal at Bald Beagle is to produce high-quality educational content – from a source you know and trust: the ACLJ creative team. We believe it can be used as a supplement to what your kids’ schools are offering them, especially right now as so many are learning online due to the Coronavirus pandemic. And we are committed to creating high-quality content that will compete with the top players of cable TV, streaming services, and other YouTube content that are all vying for your kids’ attention.Bald Beagle’s initial launch will be on YouTube. Subscribe to the Bald Beagle YouTube channel right now so you’ll be the first to know when new content is available.For more information, visit www.BaldBeagle.com About ACLJ: The American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), focusing on the preservation and defense of constitutional rights, is based in Washington, D.C. For more information, visit https://aclj.org/