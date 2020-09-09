Middlesex Barracks/Larceny and Vandalism

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A303841

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross

STATION: VSP Middlesex

CONTACT#: 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 9/7/2020/0300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Classic Auto Exchange East Montpelier, VT

VIOLATION: Larceny from Motor Vehicle/Vandalism

ACCUSED: Unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/8/2020, the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks

received a report that several vehicles were vandalized, and had inspection

stickers stolen from Classic Auto Exchange in East Montpelier, VT. This occurred

in the early morning hours of Monday September 7th, 2020. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Casey Ross at the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov