Middlesex Barracks/Larceny and Vandalism

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A303841

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross                             

STATION: VSP Middlesex                     

CONTACT#: 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 9/7/2020/0300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Classic Auto Exchange East Montpelier, VT

VIOLATION: Larceny from Motor Vehicle/Vandalism

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                             

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/8/2020, the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks

received a report that several vehicles were vandalized, and had inspection

stickers stolen from Classic Auto Exchange in East Montpelier, VT. This occurred

in the early morning hours of Monday September 7th, 2020. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Casey Ross at the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks.

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

 

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov

 

Middlesex Barracks/Larceny and Vandalism

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

