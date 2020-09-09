Middlesex Barracks/Larceny and Vandalism
CASE#: 20A303841
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross
STATION: VSP Middlesex
CONTACT#: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 9/7/2020/0300 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Classic Auto Exchange East Montpelier, VT
VIOLATION: Larceny from Motor Vehicle/Vandalism
ACCUSED: Unknown
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/8/2020, the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks
received a report that several vehicles were vandalized, and had inspection
stickers stolen from Classic Auto Exchange in East Montpelier, VT. This occurred
in the early morning hours of Monday September 7th, 2020. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Casey Ross at the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks.
