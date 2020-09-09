Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,041 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,601 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks / Theft

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A303829

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Butler                             

STATION: Middlesex                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 09/07/2020 1640 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pony Farm Rd, Moretown

VIOLATION: Theft

 

VICTIM: Jenna Rossbach

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/07/2020 the Vermont State Police was notified of a theft from a residence on Pony Farm Rd in Moretown.  Approximately 50 CBD plants were stolen from a farm on the property with an estimated value of $6,000.  The theft is thought to have occurred overnight Sunday into Monday, and a large pickup truck is believed to have been used to remove that many plants.  The Vermont State Police is asking for assistance in identifying anyone who may have been involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Middlesex at 802-229-9191 and notify Trooper Ryan Butler.

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks / Theft

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.