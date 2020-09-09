Middlesex Barracks / Theft

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A303829

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Butler

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 09/07/2020 1640 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pony Farm Rd, Moretown

VIOLATION: Theft

VICTIM: Jenna Rossbach

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/07/2020 the Vermont State Police was notified of a theft from a residence on Pony Farm Rd in Moretown. Approximately 50 CBD plants were stolen from a farm on the property with an estimated value of $6,000. The theft is thought to have occurred overnight Sunday into Monday, and a large pickup truck is believed to have been used to remove that many plants. The Vermont State Police is asking for assistance in identifying anyone who may have been involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Middlesex at 802-229-9191 and notify Trooper Ryan Butler.