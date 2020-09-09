Middlesex Barracks / Theft
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A303829
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Butler
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 09/07/2020 1640 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pony Farm Rd, Moretown
VIOLATION: Theft
VICTIM: Jenna Rossbach
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/07/2020 the Vermont State Police was notified of a theft from a residence on Pony Farm Rd in Moretown. Approximately 50 CBD plants were stolen from a farm on the property with an estimated value of $6,000. The theft is thought to have occurred overnight Sunday into Monday, and a large pickup truck is believed to have been used to remove that many plants. The Vermont State Police is asking for assistance in identifying anyone who may have been involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Middlesex at 802-229-9191 and notify Trooper Ryan Butler.