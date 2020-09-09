COVID-19 Daily Update 9-9-2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on September 9, 2020, there have been 463,686 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 11,808 total cases and 254 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 59-year old female from Harrison County, a 69-year old female from Harrison County, a 62-year old female from Jackson County, and an 87-year old female from Monroe County. “As families mourn the loss of their loved ones, we remind all West Virginians to do their part to prevent the spread of this virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (35), Berkeley (840), Boone (162), Braxton (9), Brooke (105), Cabell (601), Calhoun (20), Clay (30), Doddridge (13), Fayette (421), Gilmer (20), Grant (144), Greenbrier (108), Hampshire (93), Hancock (128), Hardy (75), Harrison (306), Jackson (219), Jefferson (396), Kanawha (1,753), Lewis (36), Lincoln (126), Logan (529), Marion (233), Marshall (136), Mason (122), McDowell (74), Mercer (350), Mineral (148), Mingo (289), Monongalia (1,504), Monroe (138), Morgan (41), Nicholas (58), Ohio (301), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (55), Preston (142), Putnam (353), Raleigh (397), Randolph (228), Ritchie (6), Roane (37), Summers (22), Taylor (110), Tucker (13), Tyler (15), Upshur (50), Wayne (300), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (324), Wyoming (73).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested . Such is the case of Hancock, Hardy, and Mason counties in this report.