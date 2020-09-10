How RapidValue’s Cloud Cost Optimization Offering could be a Game-Changer in the Current & Post Pandemic Cloud World
RapidValue launches a unique Cloud Cost Optimization offering to help businesses make the most out of their Cloud investments.
This Cloud cost optimization offering will enable businesses to optimize their Cloud workloads & provide a high-level roadmap to accelerate their Cloud-first digital transformation initiatives.”PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world is slowly coming to terms with the disruption caused by a global pandemic and its long-lasting effects. For coping with change and the ‘new normal,’ most organizations have moved to the work from home setup and expedited their Digital Transformation initiatives. And it is the ‘Cloud-First’ approach that is efficiently facilitating this transformation. The latest research reports suggest that 59% of enterprises expect a surge in their Cloud usage plan, owing to the pandemic. Furthermore, 50% of small and medium-sized businesses also expect an increase in their Cloud usage.
— Avinash Thakur, Practice Head, Digital Transformation & Cloud, RapidValue
It is amidst this that RapidValue, a global leader in providing digital product engineering services, has launched a unique Cloud cost optimization offering into the market. This latest offering is a response to the demanding impact of the pandemic and a result of the understanding that any Cloud migration project requires continuous monitoring and analysis to ensure that the costs remain optimized. While moving on-premise workloads to the Cloud or developing Cloud-native applications using IaaS/PaaS/SaaS might provide immediate cost benefits, RapidValue’s Cloud cost optimization offering will go one step ahead and ensure that you are getting the best out of your Cloud investment.
The company calls it their unique 30.20.10 formula wherein there is a guaranteed cost savings of at least 30% in a year, a 20-day Cloud consulting engagement, and a 10% outcome based gain share once you achieve the recommended savings. This means that there is no upfront cost involved in the process.
“This Cloud cost optimization offering will enable businesses to optimize their Cloud workloads while also providing a high-level roadmap to accelerate their Cloud-first digital transformation initiatives. We will assess the current and future computing requirements of the customer and develop a plan to help them achieve cost savings on top of their current spending. It is our strong belief that this offering will prove to be a game-changer and help the customers to make the best use of their Cloud services at no upfront cost from their side,” remarked Avinash Thakur, Global Practice Head, Digital Transformation & Cloud, RapidValue.
The recent COVID-19 situation has impacted every sphere of life, and the IT landscape is in no way different. RapidValue’s Cloud cost optimization offering could prove to be highly beneficial during these times when organizations are on the lookout for options to optimize their processes and costs.
When asked more about the offering, Kiran Elengickal, Director of Business Development & Cloud Alliance Lead, RapidValue, remarked that “We have a team of 200+ trained Cloud experts who will help customers to decide what they exactly need, how to budget for it, and how to reach the end result. This unique offering pays for itself, and we follow an outcome-based gain share approach. Thus it is a win-win situation for both our customers and us.”
RapidValue’s Cloud cost optimization services include provisioning Cloud managed services, rightsizing Cloud resources, optimizing Cloud architecture & data transfer, selecting the right purchasing options, and governance, budgeting & tracking. RapidValue’s partnership with the leading industry players like AWS and Microsoft, and their proven experience in delivering AWS and Azure-based solutions, combined with their latest Cloud cost optimization offering could prove to be a game-changer in the Cloud computing scene.
About RapidValue
RapidValue is a global leader in providing digital product engineering solutions including Mobility, Cloud, Omni-channel, IoT, AI, and RPA to enterprises worldwide. RapidValue offers its digital services to the world’s top brands, Fortune 1000 companies, and innovative emerging start-ups. With offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and India and operations spread across the Middle-East, Europe and Canada, RapidValue delivers enterprise services and solutions across various industry verticals.
