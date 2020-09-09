OnPay Solutions Announces Chief Technology Officer

OnPay Solutions Logo

OnPay Solutions, a top ten AP Automation solutions provider, has appointed Jonathan Beckham as its Chief Technology Officer.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPay Solutions, a top ten AP Automation solutions provider, has appointed Jonathan Beckham as its Chief Technology Officer. Jonathan joins the OnPay Solutions team with more than 20 years of experience in software development, project management, and software services technology strategy. He most recently served as Chief Information Officer for Step Up for Students a Forbes 50 non-profit that distributes more than $700 million in education scholarships annually.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jonathan Beckham to our executive leadership team,” said Neal Anderson, CEO and President of OnPay Solutions. “Jonathan brings a wealth of knowledge and insight to our company. His decades of experience in technology development and software engineering will

immediately impact the growth of our organization as we continue to provide our clients with a best-in-class payment automation solution.”

Jonathan is a cross-functional technology product leader with an entrepreneurial, hands-on approach integrating emotional intelligence, operational excellence and strategic planning. He is also a published author for work with university professors in data interoperability for software collaboration and referenced for best practices for virtual education technology management. Jonathan holds several certifications including Project Management Professional, Ethical Hacker (CEH), Scrum Master, Product Owner and AWS Cloud Practitioner.

“I'm excited to be working with the talented team at OnPay Solutions to help expand their innovative platform even further--taking remote no-touch payments and invoicing, especially now, to the next level,” said Jonathan Beckham, Chief Technology Officer of OnPay Solutions.

About OnPay Solutions

Listed by CFO Tech as one of the Top 10 Accounts Payable Solution Providers of 2020, 2019 and 2018 and by CIO Review as part of the 20 Most Promising Corporate Finance Tech companies for 2017, OnPay Solutions streamlines processes for accounts payable by automating invoice processing and payments.

OnPay Solutions pays their clients cash-back rebates on their accounts payable card-spend monthly allowing them to enjoy a new revenue stream into their organization.

AP Automation Simplified