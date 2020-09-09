Entytle announces IndustryNext 2021 conference for the Industrial OEM community
IndustryNext 2021 a must-attend event for Sales and Service leaders driving digital transformationAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entytle, Inc., the world’s first provider of Installed Base Data Platforms for Industrial OEMs, announced that its first-ever Industry conference, IndustryNext 2021 will take place on September 16, 2020. The conference will offer a global forum for growth and customer-oriented leaders from the world’s leading Industrial OEMs.
The forum will enable participants to discover new strategies to increase engagement, improve customer experience, and capture, retain and grow lifetime value from their Installed Base of customers. IndustryNext will feature sessions on industry best practices, hard-won lessons learned and compelling keynotes from leading companies such as Johnson Controls, Baker Hughes, McKinsey & Co. and more.
“Since the formation of Entytle, our customers have consistently lamented the lack of an industry forum of peers and other leaders where they could gather to meet, swap ideas, share best practices and build the community,” said Vivek Joshi, CEO of Entytle. “The Industry Next conference provides a timely platform for industry stakeholders who are seeking to learn and help each other - as we like to call it, lifting of all boats.”
Speakers Who Are Shaping the Future of Business -
The first edition of the annual conference will bring together the best minds in business and keynote speakers from leading companies, such as:
Johnson Controls – Pam Washburn, Director of Sales Enablement
Baker Hughes – Carlos Gomez, VP North American Sales - Bently Nevada
McKinsey & Company – Siddharth Madhav, Partner
Clayton Dubilier & Rice - John Seral - IT Advisor, former CIO GE Infrastructure
Hewlett Packard Enterprise – Remi Gicquel, Director Sales and Strategy & Author of "Using Installed Base Selling to Maximize Revenue"
Battery Ventures – Tom Reslewic, Executive-in-Residence; former President of Teledyne Technologies EEMI and Defense Technologies Group
An Opportunity to create a powerful new Community -
For a long time, industrial OEM leaders who were trying to find answers to their questions have been either left to fend for themselves or rely on a small network of peers & mentors. There wasn’t a forum where they could meet other like-minded leaders from whom they could learn and swap ideas.
IndustryNext was created to fill this gap.
IndustryNext is a community of industrial OEM leaders focused on innovation, sharing best practices, predicting & building the next big thing. The charter of the community is to bring together people and ideas that lead to a community that makes each other better.
About Entytle:
Entytle, Inc. is a provider of Entytle Insyghts, the world’s first Installed Base Data Platform (IBDP) for Industrial OEMs to unify, organize & analyze their customer information while significantly improving available data quality. Insyghts, a SaaS platform, incorporates purpose-built AI/ML analytics to identify sales and service opportunities to increase wallet share from the OEM’s installed base. Entytle is trusted by Industry leaders including Johnson Controls, Baker Hughes, Peerless Pump, Dematic, ColeParmer and many more who use Entytle to drive organic growth at scale. Learn more at www.entytle.com.
Vivek Joshi
Entytle Inc
+1 650-687-7293
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn