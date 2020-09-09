Contify Helps a US-Based Semiconductor Manufacturer to Drive Sales by Leveraging its Account Intelligence Solution
Contify’s AI-Based market intelligence platform delivered actionable insights that boost sales.
Our account intelligence solution leverages both data and technology to give a 360-degree view of the customer enabling manufacturers to capitalize on opportunities and drive sales.”WILLISTON, VERMONT, USA, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contify, the AI-enabled market and competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced that it has successfully deployed its account intelligence solution to help a US-based semiconductor manufacturer leverage account intelligence to drive new opportunities that boost sales.
— Mohit Bhakuni, the Founder and CEO of Contify
As part of the engagement, Contify customized the enterprise version of its AI-enabled market intelligence platform and configured a dedicated account intelligence solution that provides each account manager with a consistent Newsfeed comprising account updates enabling them to track the firm’s key customers, prospects, and the related markets. Other key functionalities of Contify’s account intelligence solution are listed below:
1. Tracks the latest updates automatically spanning multiple geographies and non-English sources.
2. Aggregates strategic updates from the web in a precise, relevant, and noise-free manner to save on the time and effort.
3. Creates a centralized repository to store insights from key accounts and make them easily retrievable to conduct analysis and deep dives.
Contify also used its SmartTranslate features to source information from local and niche publications in multiple languages. The Account Intelligence platform accorded the firm a 25% increase in the size of their sales pipeline, whilst enabling a 50% reduction in the account churn rate.
“We were looking for a comprehensive account intelligence solution and selected Contify for their understanding of our industry, technology credentials, and notable experience amassed from delivering account intelligence insights to top companies. The Contify’s account intelligence platform is extremely user-friendly, and it helps in saving the time and increase the efficiency of our account managers. Their daily intelligence alerts help us in finding opportunities to engage with prospects and target accounts regularly”, says Vice President of Global Sales and Customer Operations, Semiconductor manufacturer.
“Manufacturers must implement insight-driven, consultative dialogue with their key accounts to gain an edge in the hypercompetitive market. Our account intelligence solution leverages both data and technology to give a 360-degree view of the customer enabling manufacturers to capitalize on opportunities and drive sales. This is yet another example of how Contify is helping market leaders across a spectrum of sectors, including manufacturing to thrive in a changing world, with precise and real-time insights on key accounts to win more deals, and shorten the sales cycle”, adds Mohit Bhakuni, the Founder and CEO of Contify.
Contify caters to the unique account intelligence requirements of the businesses across industries such as manufacturing, automotive, banks, insurance, consulting, market research firms, and pharma companies.
Read the case study here →
About Contify
Contify offers an AI-enabled Market and Competitive Intelligence solution that tracks information on competitors, customers, and industry segments. It enables users to collect, curate, and share information across the organization. Intelligent (actionable) information is mined by searching and analyzing information from over 200,000 online sources including news, company websites, social media, reviews, discussion forums, job postings, regulatory portals, and more. Visit us at https://www.contify.com/
