Learn about pond life at Sept. 12 MDC program

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Life in a healthy pond consists of much more than fish, frogs, and moss.

People can get an up-close look at the diversity of plants and animals that can be found in a pond at the free Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) program “Pond Exploration.” This program will be from 10-11:30 a.m. on Sept. 12 and will include a walk along the edge of “Wood Duck Swamp,” a pond located on the Cape Girardeau Conservation Campus. Participants won’t be wading through the pond, but they may get muddy and should wear appropriate shoes and clothes (and perhaps bring an additional pair of shoes for the vehicle ride home). MDC staff will provide nets to collect small pond creatures for observation before returning them to the water.

To ensure the health of all, face coverings will be required of participants during the instruction part of the program but face coverings will not be required during the time at the edge of the pond. To help ensure an accurate count, please register each family member that plans to attend. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174217

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding both virtual and some in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

Learn about pond life at Sept. 12 MDC program

