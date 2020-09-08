Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
RE: Subject: TRAFFIC ALERT

At this time route 7 NB and SB  are closed due to this accident.  Traffic is being diverted.

 

 

Regards

VSP Williston

 

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

RT 7 NEAR CHURCH HILL RD IN CHARLOTTE IS EXPERIENCING DELAYS DUE TO A CRASH. PLEASE SEEK ALTERNATES ROUTES.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Please drive carefully.

 

