Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 920 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,337 in the last 365 days.

FWP maintains adjusted reporting requirements for black bear hunters

Hunting - Region 7

Tue Sep 08 13:44:00 MDT 2020

Consistent with adjustments made during spring, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will continue with the adjusted harvest reporting requirements for the fall black bear hunting season.

The archery-only season starts Sept. 5 in most areas. The general fall season starts Sept. 15. All successful black bear hunters are required to report their harvest through the FWP Harvest Reporting Line 1-877-FWP-WILD (1-877-397-9453) within 48 hours of harvest.  Unlike in years past, FWP will not require a mandatory carcass inspection, hide seal or tooth collection.

In place of mandatory tooth collection, FWP will be initiating a voluntary tooth collection process whereby a hunter may extract and submit a tooth to FWP to determine the age of the harvested black bear. FWP biologists use this age information, along with the sex of the bear, to manage bear populations in Montana. A submission form is available at fwp.mt.gov/hunting.   

All reporting and inspection requirements remain in place for wolves, mountain lions, bighorn sheep, mountain goats, bobcats, and otter, as described in the printed 2020 hunting regulations for those species. For information about specific times and locations for tagging animals, contact regional FWP offices. The archery-only seasons for wolves, mountain lions, and bighorn sheep open Sept. 5 in most areas.   

You just read:

FWP maintains adjusted reporting requirements for black bear hunters

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.