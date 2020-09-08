PennDOT to Set Box Culvert on Route 35 Thursday

Mifflintown, PA –The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be setting a box culvert on Route 35 Thursday, September 10. It replaces a bridge spanning a tributary of Cocolamus Creek approximately two miles north of Cocolamus in Fayette Township. Replacing it will allow PennDOT to remove the structure from the list of Juniata County bridges in poor condition.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Flaggers will provide traffic control as there will be construction equipment entering and exiting the work zone while the pieces of the box culvert are lifted into place. Drivers are urged to use caution when passing through the work zone, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

Overall work will include removal of the existing bridge, installation of the box culvert, approach paving, drainage upgrades, guide rail installation, pavement marking and miscellaneous items. Jay Fulkroad and Sons, Inc. of McAlisterville, PA is the contractor on this $742,000 job. PennDOT anticipates reopening the bridge to traffic in mid-November. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

The existing structure is 15-feet long, was built in 1924 and is traveled by more than 3,500 vehicles daily.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2. For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423 , Timothy Nebgen (814) 765-0598

# # #