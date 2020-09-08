News Release Fire in Guilford with Injury

VSP NEWS RELEASE

Incident: Fire Investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY FIRE & EXPLOSION INVESTIGATION UNIT

VERMONT STATE POLICE – WESTMINSTER BARRACKS

Vermont State Police Case # 20B104187

FIRE INVESTIGATORS: Detective Sergeants Steven Otis & James Wright - Vermont State Police, Assistant State Fire Marshal Chris Boyd - Division of Fire Safety

DATE/TIME: 09-07-2020 at appx 9:23 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 219 Hamilton Road Guilford, VT

Owners of Property/Business: Allison and Michael Postmus

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 07h, 2020 at 9:23 AM a fire was reported in an occupied home that was built to resemble a farm silo. This residence was hosting a large weekend get together with friends and family who stayed in tents and vehicles on the property. The Guilford Fire Department responded immediately and were met with the entire building being entirely engulfed in flames on all four floors. They were also advised that two persons, the above owners listed above, from inside the residence had sustained burns and injuries from jumping out the fourth floor window. Those persons were placed into a personal vehicle and taken directly to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. Due to their injuries they were then flown to Mass General Hospital. The fire department received additional assistance from Brattleboro, Bernardston, Vernon, Putney, Dummerston and Hinsdale Fire Departments were able to extinguish the fire.

The Vermont Department of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Unit (FEIU) was asked to conduct an origin and cause investigation by Guilford Fire Department Fire Chief, Jared Bristol. On August 08, 2020 the FEIU conducted an investigation and has classified this fire as UNDETERMINED at this time.

The Vermont Arson Tip Award Program offers an award of up to $5000 for any information that will lead to the arrest of anyone involved in the crime of arson. You may provide this information by calling The Vermont Arson Tip Award Program hotline at 1-800-322-7766, by contacting Det. Sgt. Steven Otis of the Vermont State Police at the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600, or by email at steven.otis@vermont.gov. Anyone having additional information or having witnessed the events prior to the fire are also encouraged to reach out as well.

Steven Otis

Detective Sergeant

Fire and Explosion Investigtaion Unit

Vermont State Police

Westminster Field Station

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT 05346

Phone: 802/722-4600

Email: steven.otis@vermont.gov