Staying True to Its Name, TAVI™ Does ‘Good’ During Pandemic
Gifting Program Developed to Thank Frontline Workers and Essential Community
While we don’t know how long this pandemic will last, we do know that our commitment to our community is strong.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA (September 8, 2020): TAVI™ Tequila believes our community is stronger together and continues to actively support essential workers as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on. Although TAVI business is international, the tequila product is locally produced and the company has chosen to focus its COVID-19 aid in North America.
Since March 2020, TAVI Tequila has asked the public to nominate essential workers they think are making a difference in COVID-19 impacted lives. Having received over 550 nominations, the company has been able to award over 100 gifts to deserving men and women who are assisting their community during these troubling times. If you would like to make a nomination, entries are still being accepted on TAVI tequila’s Instagram Page.
“While we don’t know how long this pandemic will last, we do know that our commitment to our community is strong,” stated TAVI Tequila Founder and CEO, Tavi Eggertson. “We’re a family company, and for us, it’s personal. My sister is an Emergency Room Nurse and we are so proud of her efforts during this tragic time.”
In the hopes of spreading positivity and good vibes, TAVI has released special 30% discount pricing on TAVI Reposado being sold online at Liquorama from $69.99 down to $39.99. The tequila brand’s current line of products includes TAVI Platinum, TAVI Reposado, and TAVI Añejo.
“We don’t have all the answers on how best to help everywhere, but we are committed to doing what we can today,” says Eggertson. “TAVI is committed to support the healthcare industry, essential workers, and first responders for as long as needed.” To learn more about TAVI’s story and ways they are supporting their community, visit www.tavitequila.com.
About TAVI Tequila:
First developed in 2008, TAVI is the purest tequila in the world. Using fully-mature, hand-selected blue agave that is roasted twice as long as the industry average and triple distilled in the world’s highest tequila distillery. The origin of the word TAVI means “good” and the company believes in purity, passion, pleasure, and celebrating all life has to offer. For more information, please visit https://www.tavitequila.com/
