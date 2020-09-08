Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 400 Block of P Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Third District have announced an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Monday, September 7, 2020, in the 400 block of P Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:09 am, the suspect forcibly gained entry to an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect damaged property. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Monday, September 7, 2020, 23 year-old Ian Truax, of No Fixed Address, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.