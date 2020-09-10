Zone Industries Offers Unparalleled 24/7 Pump and Motor Repair and Service
From being available around the clock to ensure valued customers will find needed items in stock at a moment’s notice”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned Zone Industries is pleased to announce it is offering an unparalleled 24/7 pump and motor repair and service to clients from across Texas.
With its legacy dating back more than 60 years, Zone Industries is the premier pump, motor, and controls solution provider in Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. The company’s single driving mission is to be the go-to solution for clients with any motor and pump-related issue, with specializations in chemical, refining, oil & gas, midstream, food & beverage, and other general industries.
In the company’s most recent news, Zone Industries is pleased to announce it is offering an unprecedented 24/7 pump and motor service to all of its new and loyal clients. As the foundation of the company’s success, this showcases Zone Industries’ unrivaled dedication to customer service.
“From being available around the clock to ensure valued customers will find needed items in stock at a moment’s notice, we build client relationships as long-lasting as the items we sell,” says the founder of Zone Industries, Cal Lamb. “We are extremely proud to offer our customers the responsiveness they’d expect from a smaller company because our customers are what matters most. No matter the problem, or the time of day, we can handle all of your pump and motor needs.”
Zone Industries offers a host of industry-specific pump and motor services, including:
• New pump and/or motor installation and start-up
• Retrofits
• Pump training
• Sales of pump packages and replacement units
• Troubleshooting and repair
• Upgrades
• Sale of disinfectants and hand sanitizer
• And so much more!
For more information about Zone Industries, please visit https://zone-ind.com.
About the Company
Zone Industries was officially launched in 2012 by owner Cal Lamb as the go-to solution for any motor-related issue. In 2016, however, the company acquired a pump business, founded in the 1950s, and grew to be the powerhouse pump and motor company it is today.
Cal Lamb
Zone Industries
+1 713-783-8530
email us here