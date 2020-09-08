GLOBE Charter School Still Accepting In-Person/School Learners

GLOBE Charter School is accepting in-school students (Courtesy Photo Perini & Associates) Classrooms are ready for in-school students. (Courtesy Photo Perini & Associates) Students and Staff Raise the Flag at GLOBE CHARTER SCHOOL (Staff Photo)

GLOBE Charter School is strictly following up-to-date COVID safety guidelines, including mask wearing for all student grades and staff.

Our new building personifies our motto of Passion for Excellence. Preparation for Life. The words, passion and preparation, have been our motto for years and shows our goal of inspiring students.” — Principal Kelly Parker

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- GLOBE Charter School, one of the longest-standing charter schools in the state of Colorado, is still accepting in-person school learners and will keep their enrollment process open until Tuesday, September 29.The school, which is operating from a newly-renovated location in the Briargate area of Colorado Springs, offers state-of-the-art technology, learning devices for each student from Kindergarten to 6th grade, and is strictly following the up-to-date COVID safety guidelines, including mask wearing for all student grades and staff.GLOBE is celebrating their 25th Anniversary this school year and has received two, Governor's Distinguished Improvement Awards from the Colorado Department of Education and has won the Best Workplace Award for 2018 and 2019. They are one of seven elementary charter schools in Colorado Springs School District 11 (D11).“GLOBE’s new building personifies our motto of Passion for Excellence. Preparation for Life. These two strong words, passion and preparation, have been our motto for more than 5 years now and shows our goal of inspiring students to both excel and be excellent by providing them with the best educational environment and relationships with our staff and administrative team,” explained Principal Kelly Parker. “In addition, our new Eagle mascot shows how we train the students to look forward and soar to new heights and new adventures in life.”GLOBE has top to bottom solid-surface flooring throughout the entire building to maintain a clean and sterile surface area, bathrooms with have auto flush toilets, auto hand washers with dryers and automatic water bottle fillers for the water fountains. The school is requiring masks for all grade levels, K-6, practicing due diligence for bathroom breaks and handwashing sessions and has installed new air purifying systems for each classroom and common area.GLOBE Charter School sets itself apart from other Colorado Springs schools through their educational program structure, school day, and culture that are explicitly designed to support the authentic vision and mission of the school. “GLOBE is a smaller school that excels in teaching the ‘whole’ student not just teaching to state tests,” said Board President Chad Wehner. “GLOBE also offers a family like feeling that encourages social-emotional growth, leadership and community involvement.”Additionally, GLOBE differentiates itself from other Colorado Springs elementary schools through its Service-Learning platform. Every grade Kindergarten through sixth participates in a Service-Learning Project that encourages community involvement and giving back.For parents interested enrolling their student(s) for in person learning should contact the school as soon as possible at (719) 630-0577.# # #About GLOBE Charter SchoolGlobe Charter School is a public, elementary charter school operating in Colorado Springs, CO.Located at 5759 N. Academy Blvd, GLOBE Charter School educates Kindergarten through sixth grade students academically, emotionally and socially to become involved and productive citizens of the world. Learn more at www.globecharter.org or by calling (719) 630-0577.About perini & associatesperini & associates. Taking public relations to new levels. For information about this news release contact perini & associates at 719.651.5943 or email newsmedia@periniassociates.com.

Enroll at GLOBE Charter School