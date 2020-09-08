Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Top Workplace Culture Book Hits #1 in Amazon Organizational Learning Category

Founder and Chief Culture Officer, Ideal Outcomes, Inc.

Jason Richmond - author, "Culture Spark"

5 Steps to Ignite and Sustain Organizational Growth

A proven groundbreaking system that every forward-thinking executive should read.”
— Marshall Goldsmith, New York Times bestselling author
CHICAGO, IL, US, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A special Labor Day promotion took Jason Richmond’s workplace culture book back to the top of Amazon’s Organizational Learning category.

The book Culture Spark: 5 Steps to Ignite and Sustain Organizational Growth has been acclaimed as “the definitive guide to developing a winning culture” and “a proven groundbreaking system that every forward-thinking executive should read,” by Marshall Goldsmith, Thinkers50 #1 Executive Coach for ten years and New York Times bestselling author.

Culture Spark author Jason Richmond is Founder, CEO and Chief Culture officer of Ideal Outcomes, Inc., a company that has developed remote learning programs for companies of all sizes, and he is a member of Forbes Business Council. He is recognized as an authoritative culture change consultant and in-demand keynote speaker.

In the book Richmond, who has more than twenty years of experience guiding startups and Fortune 100s, exposes the myths and misunderstandings about workplace culture that are common among company executives. And he goes on to outline a five-step plan that helps define, diagnose, plan, measure, and sustain an enterprising culture that breeds employee achievement and peak success.

Richmond also delivers an extensive explanation of the vital impact organizational culture has on everything from recruiting and sales to growth development and succession planning.

Visit Amazon to get your copy of Culture Spark. Available in hardcover, paperback, eBook and audio formats.


About Jason Richmond
Jason Richmond, President/CEO and Chief Culture Officer at Ideal Outcomes, Inc., is an in-demand keynote speaker, widely recognized as a noted authority on helping companies build strong, sustained revenue growth by empowering their employees and developing energizing office cultures.

During his career of more than twenty years, Jason has assisted companies of all sizes in a wide variety of industries. He has not only worked closely with established Fortune 100 companies to create Leadership Development Journeys, but also provided thought leadership and innovative consulting services to a range of mid-size firms. And he has guided numerous start-ups to build solid foundations that have enabled them to become industry leaders.

