NOAS (Northeast Ohio Adoption Services) Do It For The Kids – Run/Bike/Walk

A viral way for the nation to stay active and support a cause at home amid the COVID-19 crisis

WARREN, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- NOAS is holding the 1st Virtual Do It For The Kids – Run/Bike/Walk to support current and former foster youth. We envision the day when every child has a safe and supportive family network. The virtual run/bike/walk taking place the weekend of Saturday, September 19, 2020, through Sunday, September 20, 2020. Families throughout the country can run, bike, or walk from home, at a park, or anywhere with the freedom to choose their course, choose their date/time and choose their distance within the timeframe of September 19-20th. All proceeds from this virtual event will directly benefit NOAS and the foster youth they serve.Whether you are an avid runner/biker/walker, an adoptive/foster family, a business who wants to challenge a business competitor, or just a supporter.This is a fun way for you to help support foster youth!You can participate anywhere you can safely run/bike/walk while maintaining proper social distancing. Since we can't offer our stop in the middle for a donut, we will be sure to send you a surprise voucher via email that you can redeem on a day of your choice before October 10, 2020. When you finish make sure to snap a selfie or short video (under a minute) and email to NOAS at kevans@noas.com so we can share how you made a difference.Individual registration is only $20, Family is $50 and a Business/Group over 10 is $100.“We certainly had to get creative to replace a lot of the lost fundraisers we couldn’t have this year because of COVID-19. Our goal is to raise critical funds lost during the pandemic to create support and connections for current and former foster youth. The $20 individual donation can really make a difference.” says Cheryl Tarantino, Executive Director of NOAS.About NOAS:NOAS is a private, not-for-profit 501(c)(3) agency founded in 1978 to serve children and families, with programs built on our mission to promote lifelong permanency for current and former foster youth by recruiting, preparing, and supporting families and positive connections. NOAS has placed over 1,300 children into loving, adoptive homes throughout NE Ohio.

