NOAS Responds to Foster Care Youth and Young Adults Needs

through Receipt of Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response FundingWARREN, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, July 17, 2020, The Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund announced its final round of Phase I funding. One of the thirteen recipients included Northeast Ohio Adoption Services (NOAS) who received a grant of $20,000 to reduce the increased risks foster care youth and young adults are experiencing due to COVID-19. Delayed court cases, family visitation, and parental programs necessary for family reunification have left children and teens lingering in foster care for unknown time frames. The isolation and uncertainty are especially dangerous for this population disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
Following two suicide-related hospitalizations, the need existed to expedite the implementation of programs capable of putting those at-risk in front of the eyes of a caring adult. While NOAS’ service delivery was modified according to social distancing requirements, it came at a time when foster care youth are more in need of reassurance, love, and human connection than ever. Cheryl Tarantino, NOAS Executive Director states, “Our IGNITE Foster Care Youth Mentor Program and Family Finding connect foster care youth and young adults with nurturing adults who choose to be in their lives long-term. With the receipt of this funding, we can now bring these programs to foster care youth in Cuyahoga, Lake, and Geauga Counties.”
IGNITE Foster Care Youth Mentor Program matches 12-17-year-old foster youth with a reliable, supportive adult for one full year. Funding received supports 12 weeks of the mentor/mentee program in the interim of securing additional funding. The Family Finding Program is a model created by Kevin Campbell, an international expert in childhood trauma. The process uses strategies to allow emancipated foster youth to identify and engage adults who know and love them, whether it be family, former foster parents, professionals, and friends. This network for life can be utilized to provide supports and address barriers to the young adults.
Since the Rapid Response Fund creation in mid-March, partners have granted more than $8.6 million to nearly 160 nonprofit groups and organizations in Cuyahoga, Lake, and Geauga Counties. Northeast Ohio Adoption Services is honored to be one of them. For more information on helping foster care youth and young adults, call (330) 856-5582 Ext. 126 or visit www.noas.com.
NOAS supports foster, adoption, and mentoring experience from start to finish. We are committed to providing services to all families and current and former foster youth without discrimination based on race, religion, color, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, gender expression, marital or domestic relationship status, age, national origin, handicap, family or veteran status. NOAS serves foster care youth and young adults with a goal of lifelong permanency through the referral of 27 Ohio counties.
