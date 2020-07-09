Northeast Ohio Adoption Services Offers Free VIRTUAL Online Training to Foster or Adopt
Northeast Ohio Adoption Services (NOAS) invites Ohio couples or singles to register for free Adoption/Foster Care Pre-Placement Education classes.WARREN, OH, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northeast Ohio Adoption Services (NOAS) invites Ohio couples or singles to register for free Adoption/Foster Care Pre-Placement Education classes taking place ONLINE in July and August. NOAS staff have seen the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on foster youth whom are already isolated. Recognizing this, they are stepping up and offering the 39 hour series, required in the state of Ohio to foster and adopt, completely online.
“We are proud to offer the required training for foster and adoptive families virtually with experienced NOAS trainers. Feedback about the virtual training has been so positive. Attendees are enjoying taking the classes in the comfort of their home. This training is applicable whether you plan to make an application with NOAS or most county children services agencies.” says Cindy Wallis, Family Recruitment and Training Specialist at NOAS.
Thursday, July 2nd is the start of the VIRTUAL Pre-Placement Class Series, educating families on Ohio foster children and teens waiting for the love, stability, and support of a permanent home. Participants MUST have a laptop or iPad, printer, and three hours of uninterrupted time per module.
Call Cindy Wallis at 1-800-686-6627, ext. 126 to reserve a spot. You can change a child’s life and your own for the better!
NOAS is a private non-profit foster care and adoption agency located in Warren, serving families within 90 miles of their office. They are dedicated to training, licensing, and supporting families who wish to provide temporary homes to foster youth or adopt a waiting child. NOAS does not charge fees to their families and is committed to working with ALL families, regardless of marital status, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, or religion.
Find NOAS online at www.NOAS.com.
