Auditor General DePasquale: Audit of COVID-19 Business Shutdown Waivers Continues September 08 2020

HARRISBURG (Sept. 8, 2020) – Auditor General Eugene DePasquale today said his audit of the waiver process for businesses that appealed Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 shutdown order is progressing and he will have a substantive update by Oct. 6, including information about the call center process and other important details.

On April 30, DePasquale announced that he would audit the waiver process managed by the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development (DCED).

“We’ve been working with DCED throughout the summer, and my audit team is making progress,” DePasquale said.

On March 19, Gov. Wolf ordered that businesses that were not categorized as “life-sustaining” had to close to help slow the spread of COVID-19. More than 40,000 businesses sought waivers from the closure order.

Numerous business owners and legislators expressed concern that the waiver process lacked transparency, moved too slowly and was inconsistent.

