Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 780 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,239 in the last 365 days.

Auditor General DePasquale: Audit of COVID-19 Business Shutdown Waivers Continues

Auditor General DePasquale: Audit of COVID-19 Business Shutdown Waivers Continues

September 08 2020

Auditor General DePasquale: Audit of COVID-19 Business Shutdown Waivers Continues

Printer friendly news release

HARRISBURG (Sept. 8, 2020) – Auditor General Eugene DePasquale today said his audit of the waiver process for businesses that appealed Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 shutdown order is progressing and he will have a substantive update by Oct. 6, including information about the call center process and other important details.  

On April 30, DePasquale announced that he would audit the waiver process managed by the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development (DCED).

“We’ve been working with DCED throughout the summer, and my audit team is making progress,” DePasquale said.

On March 19, Gov. Wolf ordered that businesses that were not categorized as “life-sustaining” had to close to help slow the spread of COVID-19. More than 40,000 businesses sought waivers from the closure order.

Numerous business owners and legislators expressed concern that the waiver process lacked transparency, moved too slowly and was inconsistent.

Learn more about the Department of the Auditor General online at www.PaAuditor.gov.  

# # #

Return to search results

You just read:

Auditor General DePasquale: Audit of COVID-19 Business Shutdown Waivers Continues

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.