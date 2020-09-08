Help Your Diabetes (HYD) Announces Patent Approval For Their Type 2 Diabetes Reversal System
EINPresswire.com/ -- Help Your Diabetes (HYD) has received their much anticipated Patent approval. HYD is now the only company in the world with a Patented Type 2 Diabetes Reversal system.
Click Here to see the Patent.
HYD has been reversing Type 2 Diabetes since 2008. Their Founder/CEO and Patent Inventor, Dr. J. Murray Hockings, is a published author and is known as the World's #1 Diabetes Reversal Doctor. Dr. Hocking has given over 300 diabetes reversal presentations over the past 7 years in 6 different countries (US, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand and Dubai).
HYD is the world's preeminent leader in reversing Type 2 Diabetes and their Patent approval solidifies this standing.
HYD has 3 diabetes reversal clinics open around the country (Phoenix, Dallas, Atlanta) and they have a world-class, online
Digital Platform, which allows any diabetic in any English speaking country, to join one of their programs from the comfort of their home.
“Our entire team is excited with the Patent approval of our diabetes program that guarantees results. We've all worked extremely hard to create a system that predictably reverses Type 2 Diabetes and gets people off their medications, which helps prevent devastating complications from developing, like blindness, kidney failure, heart attack, stroke or amputation. We will never cease to be at the forefront of innovation and results oriented solutions, as we continue to help diabetics all over the world, reverse their deadly disease”, says Dr. Hockings.
There are currently 34 million diabetics and 88 million pre-diabetics in the US alone, with over 420 million worldwide. HYD's mission is to help reverse Type 2 Diabetes for millions of people around the world.
Dr. J. Murray Hockings
