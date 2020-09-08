TX360 Situational Awareness and Threat Monitoring Service Upgraded To Over 4,000 Sources Monitoring Global Incidents
With 4,000 Channels, Swan Island Networks doubles the number of intelligence feeds included with the TX360 platform’s standard corporate package
We use TX360 as an intelligence and crisis response solution, and sell it to our customers.”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Between COVID-19, extreme climate events, civil unrest and economic upheaval, organizations have plenty of overlapping crises and potential threats to track. To better help communities and organizations anticipate and respond to threats, Swan Island Networks, creators of the TX360 real-time situational awareness platform, has doubled the number of intelligence channels included with its standard Corporate platform. At $3,300/month, with no locked-in or long-term contract obligation, TX360 provides huge value to Security Operations Centers and Global Security Operations Centers.
— Ty Richmond, Allied Universal
“Working with our worldwide customers has created a synergistic network effect, adding new information sources and making our solution more robust and resilient,” said Pete O’Dell, CEO of Swan Island Networks; "X360 allows our customers to monitor a wide swath of external information that can be confidentially combined with internal sources to give a dynamic 24/7 picture of threats and risks. AI, intelligent video, and IOT sensors will continue to add important new information that can augment a composite of threat intelligence."
TX360 channels bundle 4,000 intel sources curated from a much larger set
Pulling from over 30,000 global sources, Swan’s TX360 platform processes over 12 million events in an average 30-day period. And Swan’s live human analysts pull from an even broader field to fuel their curated global intelligence feed. This blend of machine automated and curated information channels is used to customize the threat monitoring for a client, focused on addressing each organization’s specific needs, locations and vulnerabilities.
As an example, the COVID-19 dashboard and alerting approach utilizes official and unofficial sources to gather information from case numbers to rates, new outbreaks, state reopening phases, mask requirements, travel quarantines, etc., helping customers stay up to date with the most recent intelligence relevant to their concerns. This can be further tuned to monitor the COVID-19 crisis for a selected region or a city.
"We use TX360 as an intelligence and crisis response solution, and sell it to our customers," said Ty Richmond, President, Allied Universal Risk Advisory and Consulting Services. "The platform is easy to deploy, affordable, customizable, and can be augmented with Analyst as a Service (AaaS) and GSOC as a Service (GSOCaaS) options through Allied Universal’s Risk Advisory and Consulting Services group. This gives customers flexible support that can surge as events escalate."
With over a decade of experience in delivering live security intelligence to global intelligence and security teams, Swan Island Networks has long been at the forefront of innovating affordable, scalable, cloud-based, rapidly deployed intelligence tools.
"Clients are currently navigating multiple, concurrent crises, and we are building and optimizing our information sourcing resources every day to adapt and support these new conditions. Our system is processing millions of events each month, from a breadth of global to hyperlocal sources, to fuel the targeted delivery of critical information our clients need." said Juli Morse, Vice President of Customer Success.
As a comprehensive, highly scalable situational awareness solution, TX360 can be tuned to the needs of any organization, from a single-site business needing proximity alerting around an asset – to a multi-national enterprise needing global alerting, brand monitoring, and surge response resources. Swan also provides TX Global as a low-cost, self-serve, global alerting and dashboard service for clients with up to 50 locations and 5 users. TX Global provides streamlined delivery, fueled by the robust information sourcing resources behind TX360.
About Swan Island Networks
Swan Island Networks, Inc. is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that has developed innovative software platforms that deliver trusted situational awareness and threat intelligence services. Since 2002, Swan Island Networks has been at the forefront in providing real-time situational awareness and intelligence solutions for enterprise and public sector customers. Swan Island’s TX360 service is a highly secure cloud-based platform for managing the integration, display and sharing of critical real-time information, supporting virtual Global Security Operations Centers (GSOC as a Service) and security and operations teams around the world. For more information, please visit swanislandnetworks.com.
