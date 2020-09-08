Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sam Snead Appointed as Chief Public Defender for Buncombe County

Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Alan Z. Thornburg has appointed Sam Snead as the Chief Public Defender for Buncombe County filling the seat made vacant by the retirement of M. LeAnn Melton. Pursuant to North Carolina law, the senior resident superior court judge appoints the chief public defender for each defender district. 

Mr. Snead was an assistant capital defender with the Office of the Capital Defender since 2015 and prior to that worked as an assistant public defender in Buncombe County since 1998. 

Mr. Snead was raised in Boone, NC and received his undergraduate degree in journalism from UNC-Chapel Hill and received his law degree from District of Columbia School of Law where he graduated with honors in 1996. 

“Mr. Snead has a passion for providing excellent legal services to indigent clients at every level of the criminal process and an innovative, community-focused approach to managing the public defender's office,” said Judge Thornburg. “Buncombe County will be well served.”

Mr. Snead will begin the duties of his new position October 1, 2020.

