Rt 5 Coventry

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

News Release- Highway / Traffic Notification

US RT 5 in Coventry just south of airport road will be closed in both directions for a tractor trailer unit rollover. Specific details are not available and we are asking motorists to seek alternate routes. There will be an update when the roadway is re-opened.

Crystal Golden

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

M.A.T Member

WILLISTON PSAP

2777 Saint George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

(802)878-7111/ PSAP Fax: 878-3173

