Rt 5 Coventry
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Derby Barracks
News Release- Highway / Traffic Notification
US RT 5 in Coventry just south of airport road will be closed in both directions for a tractor trailer unit rollover. Specific details are not available and we are asking motorists to seek alternate routes. There will be an update when the roadway is re-opened.
Crystal Golden
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II
M.A.T Member
WILLISTON PSAP
2777 Saint George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
(802)878-7111/ PSAP Fax: 878-3173