Integrative Medicine Researchers Provide Protocols to Aid Recovery from Viral Pandemic

Studies show simple changes and natural nutrient protocols can help get America back on track.DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- William Lee Cowden, MD, MD(H), has reviewed a lot of research literature during his storied medical career and has seen how new discoveries have the power to change the way people view sickness and disease. He is convinced the comprehensive article his colleagues published in the Proceedings of the Academy of Comprehensive Integrative Medicine (ACIM) should give America hope that the dark days of this pandemic have passed and that it’s time for this country to begin moving forward again.
“I see too many people remaining needlessly stuck in the web of fear and isolation,” said Dr. Cowden, who is the Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board and Professor of ACIM, as well as Editor-in-Chief of the Proceedings of ACIM. “The research shows there is reason to be optimistic for a return to pre-pandemic living when people weren’t paralyzed by an invisible enemy.”
Medical doctors Rhett Bergeron, Leigh Erin Connealy and Clifford Fetters as well as master of science registered nurse, medical researcher and environmental health expert, Pamela Holloway, collaborated to write Viral Pandemic: A Review of Integrative Medicine Treatment Considerations. In it they draw on the latest medical research from around the globe to provide actionable information for both medical professionals and patients.
The data shows there is ample evidence in support of natural nutritional supplements that have proven effective for preventing and treating viruses in early stages of exposure. Those same natural compounds appear to have the ability to reduce viral morbidity and death rate.
“This article was written with the patient and the doctor in mind,” Dr. Cowden said. “Employing simple hygiene habits, cleaning up our diet and supplementing our nutrition are critical practices. The evidence is clear that nutrients such as vitamin C, vitamin D3, zinc, quercetin and others support the body’s immune response and their importance is magnified in the days in which we are living.”
The article also details the critical impact environmental factors have on our bodies. Air quality, water quality and electromagnetic field exposure are often overlooked, but their impact on health cannot be overstated. Another key component is quality sleep because it is critical for restoring the health of the immune system.
