Sports Savant "Mystic Zach" Reveals Plans to Launch Innovative Digital Platform

An American college student who has been named "the greatest sports handicapper on the internet today" is set to release an innovative fantasy sports platform.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internet sports sensation "Mystic Zach" continues to consolidate his brand as he prepares to unveil his latest mega-project: a daily fantasy sports platform championed by the young prodigy, who has cemented his reputation as the greatest sports handicapper on the internet today - amassing a whopping social media following in the process - thanks to his uncanny ability to analyze and synthesize vast amount of sports related information, which the American college student has successfully turned into unquestionable influence within the fast-paced world of professional sports.His seemingly supernatural talent for successfully predicting the outcomes of numerous sporting competitions is related to the fact that Zach has a photographic memory that was tested as perfect for both fluid and crystallized memory, nonetheless, Zach studies and analyzes sports for hours every day; His passion has attracted the attention of numerous experts due to the fact that the young entrepreneur has been able to pick the outcome of football, basketball, tennis and combat sports more accurately than the top network analysts and handicappers since he was ten years old. Since launching his site www.ipickwins.com and his corresponding Instagrampage (@ipickwins) in 2019, Zach has successfully scaled his brand and publicly established his ability as a sports handicapper.Recently, the serial entrepreneur - who attended the prestigious MIT/Sloan Sports Analytics Conference in February of 2020 in Boston where he talked shop with Robert Kraft, Coach Mike Leach and other key figures - has revealed the upcoming launch of his innovative daily fantasy sports platform, www.ipickthegame.com later this year. iPicktheGame is poised to disrupt the daily fantasy sports industry by incorporating a never before seen team element that will appeal to all sports fans and a lottery like contest that will excite fantasy players and traditional sports betters as well.As his clout within the sports world continues to increase, Zach will also be doing interviews, color commentary and analysis on upcoming Pay Per View Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship matches and televised boxing cards while simultaneously writing a book which will be a beginner's guide to sports betting where the expert will explain his philosophy and winning strategies.On social media, fans are used to seeing Zach rub shoulders with some of the biggest sports stars in the planet, many of whom have publicly commended the young entrepreneur for his talent and tenacity. With the impending launch of the new platform, the reach and impact of his brand are bound to experience exponential growth and expansion. Thanks to the seemingly unstoppable consumer demand for disruptive electronic and digital sports ecosystems, bold and tech-savvy brand builders like "Mystic Zach" are making headlines and attracting attention from sports icons and seasoned investors alike.Follow "Mystic Zach" on social media for court side access to a burgeoning new wave of digital sports entertainment.