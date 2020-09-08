Williston Barracks / DUI #2- Fatal Crash **Updated**

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE **Updated**

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A103677

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Clay Knight

STATION: Williston Barracks

DATE/TIME: 08-30-2020 / 1748 hrs

STREET: Route 100

TOWN: Eden

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: North Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: James Abare Jr.

AGE: 26

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Polaris

VEHICLE MODEL: RZR

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: Copley Hospital

PASSENGER: Lucas Gleason

AGE: 25

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: UVMC

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a single

vehicle ATV crash on Route 100 near the intersection of North Road. When

Troopers arrived on scene it was learned that the operator of the ATV, James

Abare, was transported to Copley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The passenger, Lucas Gleason, was transported to UVMC by DHART with life

threatening injuries.

Alcohol and speed appear to factors in this crash. The crash is still currently

under investigation. Abare was issued a citation to appear in court on November

4, 2020 to answer to the charges of DUI #2 and Gross Negligent Operation.

**Updated**

On September 7, 2020 Lucas Gleason succumbed to his injuries sustained during

the crash.

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Lamoille

COURT DATE/TIME: 11-04-2020 / 1230 hrs.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.