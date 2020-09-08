Rocket Marketing and Design Continues to Exceed Clients Expectations

An industry leader in website design and marketing services has reached a new milestone with more than 125 positive Google reviews.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Going the extra mile can equal great dividends, and thanks to hard work and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Rocket Marketing and Design continues to exceed client expectations and is reflected with its more than 125 positive Google reviews.

"It is our goal to exceed our client expectations," said Michael Hernandez, president of Rocket Marketing and Design. "It is an honor to serve every client and provide them with 100 percent satisfaction."

Rocket Marketing and Design is an award-winning, full-service web design and Internet marketing company. The company provides a wide range of services, including: Responsive Website Design; Search Engine Optimization; Google My Business Optimization; Social Media Marketing; Pay Per Click; Reputation Management, and more.

A few of the company's 125 positive Google Reviews include Feyad Ali, who wrote that his company has been working with Hernandez and Rocket Marketing for over two years, and described the working relationship as receiving phenomenal customer service every time.

"Actually Michael (Hernandez) has been very patient with us," Ali said, before adding, "He started our project a while back and due to delays in our business we weren't able to provide all the information for Michael to finish the project, and yet he never pressured us, he was always accommodative and understanding. I only have great things to say about Michael and his team at Rocket Marketing and would highly recommend their service."

Automobile Computer Solutions wrote in its Google review that its experience with Rocket Marketing and Design has been just incredible from the start.

"Their team is organized, very helpful, and flexible," a company representative wrote. "We are especially thankful to Michael, he has gone above and beyond; he has helped us with our website design, marketing strategies, as well as with fresh ideas to better our brand."

Likewise, Jonathan Korin said that after disappointedly shopping around for SEO services (https://www.rocketmad.com/miami-seo-company/), he thankfully landed upon Hernandez and his team at Rocket Marketing and Design.

"Their utter sincerity is a stark contrast to what I had dealt with in the past, and it shows in the simple facts: I own my own website, and the service is month-to-month," Korin wrote. "They earn my business each month with attentive service and quality SEO work. I'd recommend Rocket Marketing and Design to anyone."

About Rocket Marketing and Design

Rocket Marketing and Design is a full-service Internet marketing and web design company in Miami, FL, providing Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Custom Web Design, Pay Per Click Management, Social Media Marketing, and more.

Contact Details:

Michael Hernandez

150 SE 2nd Ave #345

Miami, FL 33131

United States

Phone: (786) 332-5888

