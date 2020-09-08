World Economic Forum partners with Religious Freedom & Business Foundation
Religion's impact is increasing globally on economies, politics and societies. New strategic intelligence partnership focuses on role of religion.
Understanding the intricate independencies between religious freedom and healthy, prosperous societies is a key factor in realizing their full potential.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce today a new partnership with the World Economic Forum’s Strategic Intelligence platform. The platform features research and analysis from leading global think tanks, universities, civil society organizations, and research institutions through its network of content partners. The Religious Freedom & Business Foundation has joined the Strategic Intelligence Content Partner network to contribute towards insights relating to the Role of Religion.
— Jim Landale, Strategic Intelligence, World Economic Forum
"As religious diversity and religious populations grow, so does their impact, creating new challenges and opportunities for societies, governments and economies," says Dr. Brian Grim, president of the Religious Freedom & Business Foundation (RFBF). "For a number of years RFBF has been working with the World Economic Forum (WEF) to help business leaders and policy makers better understand the role of religion in today's world -- both the contributions of religious freedom (for all) as well as challenges posed by religion-related violence and intolerance," Grim said, "and we're glad to see this collaboration take this new step forward."
Jim Landale, Head of Content and Partnerships, Strategic Intelligence, World Economic Forum, states that “the role that religion and inter-faith dialogue can play in tackling global challenges, whether related to the environment, healthcare, peace and security, or supporting fair economic growth, is under-appreciated in some quarters. And, understanding the intricate independencies between religious freedom and healthy, prosperous societies is a key factor in realizing their full potential."
Landale goes on to state, "That is why the World Economic Forum’s Strategic Intelligence platform is so pleased to welcome the Religious Freedom & Business Foundation as one of its content partners. Users of the platform will now have access to RFBF's content across its 260+ topic maps, where relevant."
Recent research contributed to the Strategic Intelligence platform includes:
-- Value of Faith-based Recovery Support? $316 Billion
-- $1.2 Trillion Religious Economy in US
-- Religious Freedom Is An Economic Asset in the Asia-Pacific Region
-- Do you know someone of a different religion or belief than yours?
-- The Virtue Gap
-- Religious Freedom is Good for Business - Dr. Brian Grim (Video)
You can connect to Strategic Intelligence on the web or download the Strategic IQ app on your mobile device to learn more. See more on RFBF's work with WEF here, and see video below for a discussion at Davos on the role of faith.
Davos: The Power of Faith