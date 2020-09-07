Arrests Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: Unit Block of N Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce two arrests have been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Monday, July 20, 2020, in the Unit block of N Street, Southeast.

At approximately 12:10 am, the suspects approached the victims at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victims. During the assault, one of the suspects brandished a knife. Both suspects fled the scene.

On Friday, September 4, 2020, 23 year-old Sergio Lopez-Benitez and 24 year-old Julio Reyes, both of Northwest, DC, were arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).