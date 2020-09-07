How Remote Work Creates New Challenges for Businesses

Formaspace built this custom installation for handling LAN server systems at a major computer manufacturer. Handling and servicing electronic components requires special care to prevent ruinous static electric shocks, which can permanently damage micro circuits. Formaspace offers comprehensive solutions that build ESD protection right into the work surface.

Real-time inventory tracking offers significant advantages – even for smaller companies that might not have been able to implement such a system in the past.

Well designed cloud-based databases allow multiple data inputs to be gathered (and processed) concurrently, from any location with a secure Internet connection.” — Formaspace