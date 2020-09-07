Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 214 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,070 in the last 365 days.

Route 7 Charlotte

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

News Release- Highway / Traffic Notification

Route 7 in Charlotte in the area of Higbee road has traffic backed up due to power lines across the roadway. State Police are in the area getting traffic turned around at this time. Expect delays in the area until the lines are restored and please find an alternate route until that time. 

Crystal Golden

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

M.A.T Member

WILLISTON PSAP

2777 Saint George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

(802)878-7111/ PSAP Fax: 878-3173

You just read:

Route 7 Charlotte

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.