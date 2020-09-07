Route 7 Charlotte
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
News Release- Highway / Traffic Notification
Route 7 in Charlotte in the area of Higbee road has traffic backed up due to power lines across the roadway. State Police are in the area getting traffic turned around at this time. Expect delays in the area until the lines are restored and please find an alternate route until that time.
Crystal Golden
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II
M.A.T Member
WILLISTON PSAP
2777 Saint George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
(802)878-7111/ PSAP Fax: 878-3173