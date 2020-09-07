Road closure Jericho

Browns trace road in Jericho will be closed near the address #320 because of trees and power lines across the roadway. Underhill Jericho Fire is in the area assisting in closing the road. Please find alternate routes as we are unsure how long it will be until the road is re-opened.
