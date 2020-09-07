Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Road closure Jericho

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

News Release- Highway / Traffic Notification

Browns trace road in Jericho will be closed near the address #320 because of trees and power lines across the roadway. Underhill Jericho Fire is in the area assisting in closing the road. Please find alternate routes as we are unsure how long it will be until the road is re-opened.

