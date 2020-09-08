Leaves and Soul Launches Bonsai Tree Training Wire Kit

An industry leader in designing unique, quality bonsai pots and accessories has released a new, breakthrough bonsai tree training wire kit.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Leaves and Soul announced today the official launch of its bonsai tree training wire kit.

“We’re very excited about the launch of our Bonsai Tree Training Wire Kit,” said Lisa Mays, owner and spokesperson for Leaves and Soul.

Wiring, according to Mays, is a very important technique in the art of growing a bonsai. By wrapping the branches of the tree in wires, individuals get to train their plant to bend a certain way, allowing individuals to position it to its new shape after several months.

Mays explained that if the training wires keep breaking when bent, individuals won’t be able to control the growth of their maturing tree, and the chances of their bonsai growing into your desired form will be unlikely. However, that’s where Leaves and Soul’s newly released Bonsai Tree Training Wire Kit comes in.

“Regardless of your level of experience when it comes to the art of growing a bonsai tree, you will find this kit to be very useful,” Mays stressed, before adding, “It includes everything you need for wiring your plant.”

Mays went on to describe its product as flexible but sturdy.

“Our bonsai tree training wires are made of top-quality aluminum alloy, which is strong but easy to mold,” Mays revealed. “They stand strong against rust and bend easily without breaking.”

The plant wire set, which, according to Mays, has different sizes of training wires, including 1.0mm, 1.5mm, 2.0mm, 2.5mm, and 3.0mm wires, all with a length of 32 feet. Total of 160 feet of wire for all projects. They can also be used for handmade craft making, sculpture projects, and jewelry making.

“Our gardening kit comes with a high-quality traditional bonsai wire cutter,” Mays noted. “This tool can cut the thickest aluminum wire effortlessly.”

In addition, the kit comes with an attractive, easy, and convenient storage bag, which makes it a perfect gift for any bonsai lover.

“This complete starter bonsai wire kit includes a beautiful and practical cream-colored canvas pouch,” Mays said. “You can store your wires and cutter in it when they are not in use.”

But that’s not all. Mays said the kit is also great for gifting.

“It’s a thoughtful gift for bonsai hobbyists, enthusiasts, and artists,” said Mays. “This bonsai tree training wire set comes in a beautifully designed gift-ready package.”

As for how customers rate the Bonsai Tree Training Wire Kit, one customer identified as Marlin G. gave it all five stars on her verified Amazon review.

“As first-time Bonsai creator, I found the choices of wire sizes, fit my needs,” Marlin said.

For more information, please visit leavesandsoul.com/about-us and https://leavesandsoul.com/blog/.

About Leaves and Soul

Leaves and Soul designs unique, quality bonsai pots and accessories for any bonsai project. Perfect for beginners and experts, and more.

