What’s a sales playbook and why is it so effective?
Statistically, a sales playbook helps to improve the sales on average to 56%. Sales productivity grows, sales cycle shortens, and the effectiveness of business is better.
What’s a sales playbook?
Sales playbook is a document detailing all your sales processes. It accumulates all the knowledge about your business sales technologies and strategies, your buyers portraits and their pain points, the history of your company and its objectives, the information which you show (or don’t show) for your personnel and for your clients etc.
It’s an effective instruction for your salespeople. With this instruction your team will work as a team and the personnel won’t waste so much time searching for the best sales strategies, that’s why the results will be faster, the income will be better, and the productivity will be higher.
How to crеаte a sales plаybook?
It's not easy to create a new sales playbook, because it demands a professional approach. That’s why it will be better to create a sales playbook with a sales expert in your sphere (B2B or B2C).
This document contains:
- what your stuff need to know - the history of your company, its objectives, audience and even your competitors;
- what your sales team needs to do - about all the sales processes, productive tactics and strategies;
- what your personnel need to say - communicative tactics and strategies;
- what your team needs to show - a visual part of communication with customers.
Well-designed sales playbook helps the sales team to bring the results consistently, onboard new joiners faster and grow every member of your team into a top performer.
9 tips for a successful sales playbook
Analyse your history
You created your business with a concrete purpose (not only income). In one moment of your life you understood that you needed to help some categories of people or business to live easier/better. So, you decided to create your product or service. You know how, in which way and whom you can help. It determines your objectives and strategy.
Maybe, your experiences were not always successful. What was wrong? What was right? Which mistakes you made? Can you avoid them next time? It will improve your tactics and strategies.
Analyse your products/services
Analyse every product or service: why, for whom, in which situations it’s the best solution. So, write a detailed characteristic for each of them. It will help your sales personnel to help your customers to make the best decisions.
Make your byers portrait
Who is your customer? What he/she needs, which problems has, how old is, what likes, what don’t likes, which pain points has, which experience desires, about what thinks etc. It’s a detailed characteristic of your audience: you need to know how you can be useful for these people and in which situations they will be ready to pay for your product/service.
Effective strategies
You have to choose the most effective ways to realize your product/service. You must explain each of them and detalize step by step. Highlight the main activities in every step.
How your salespeople will communicate with potential customers
Describe in your playbook the schedule of calls, Emails and Inmails, voicemails, the content, the context and the form of every message. It’s necessary for successful involvement of new customers.
Describe the organisation of your sales team
Each member of your team has the concrete types of tasks. Provide effective communication between each of them and decide who can solve some types of problems, who can manage all the tasks, who is better in creative tasks etc.
Analyze all your selling methods
B2B, B2C sales demand different methods. Sales online, through social media, online shops, sales offline, through shops, offices and live communication - each of this way demands specific methodology. Which methodology and how to realize it in your specific situation? Describe it.
Key performance indicators (also known as KPIs)
As a rule, a sales team must pay much more attention to some specific aspects of work than others. Which aspects and in which situations? Analyze it and describe.
Renew your sales playbook regularly
Your playbook must be relevant, up-to-date and maximally useful for your stuff.
