Rutland Barracks / Aggravated Assault / Reckless Endangerment
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B403436
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mazzola
STATION: VSP Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 09/05/2020 at 2148 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Danby, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Donald Chandler
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby, VT
VICTIM: Tim Taylor
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 05, 2020, at approximately 2148 hours, Troopers from the Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a suspicious complaint in the Town of Danby. Investigation revealed Donald Chandler discharged a firearm towards Taylor.
Troopers located Chandler at his residence, took him into custody, and transported him to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Chandler was released on court ordered Conditions of Release and a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/08/2020 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Rutland
Bail: N/A
Trooper Bryan Mazzola
Vermont State Police
Troop B - Rutland Barracks
124 State Place
Rutland, Vt 05701
Office # (802) 773-9101