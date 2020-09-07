Rutland Barracks / Aggravated Assault / Reckless Endangerment

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B403436

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mazzola

STATION: VSP Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 09/05/2020 at 2148 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Danby, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Donald Chandler

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby, VT

VICTIM: Tim Taylor

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 05, 2020, at approximately 2148 hours, Troopers from the Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a suspicious complaint in the Town of Danby. Investigation revealed Donald Chandler discharged a firearm towards Taylor.

Troopers located Chandler at his residence, took him into custody, and transported him to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Chandler was released on court ordered Conditions of Release and a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/08/2020 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Rutland

Bail: N/A

Trooper Bryan Mazzola

Vermont State Police

Troop B - Rutland Barracks

124 State Place

Rutland, Vt 05701

Office # (802) 773-9101