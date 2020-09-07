Candidate for Fremont Mayor Justin Sha Cleans Up Alameda Creek in Anticipation of 2020 National CleanUp Day
Fremont Mayoral Candidate Justin Sha teams up with local high school students and community members to clean up the Alameda Creek.
I will work with the people of Fremont to foster a better environment, implement more green technologies, and foster more incentives for the adoption of electric and solar.”FREMONT, CA, USA, September 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the long Labor Day weekend, Fremont Mayoral Candidate Justin Sha led an effort to clean up and survey local conditions at the Alameda Creek Regional Trail. Justin Sha’s Fremont Mayoral campaign organized the afternoon initiative in anticipation of a larger, follow-up event being organized by the campaign for National CleanUp Day.
— Justin Sha
National CleanUp Day 2020 is scheduled for Saturday, September 19, 2020. The national holiday is celebrated annually in the United States on the third Saturday of September. It promotes both organized and individual cleanup events and volunteering to keep the outdoors clean.
“I live in the Niles area of Fremont near the Vallejo Mills elementary school, and we walk by the Creek all the time,” said Justin Sha. “There is a lot of trash on the ground, and I think we owe it not only to future generations but also to ourselves, and our watersheds, to make sure that we are good stewards of the environment.”
Sha has signed the Green New Deal Pledge. Sha has committed to using his office to champion and advocate for the necessity of a Green New Deal at the national level. When he signed the Green New Deal Pledge, Sha provided that climate change is real, citing the recent wildfires and global warming. “The problem isn't going away. I will work with the people of Fremont to foster a better environment, implement more green technologies, and foster more incentives for the adoption of electric and solar.”
On Saturday, September 19, in coordination with National CleanUp Day, Justin Sha’s campaign will hold an in-person, socially distanced public cleanup event at the Niles Canyon Staging Area, Alameda Creek Regional Park in Fremont, CA. To reduce footprint, participants are recommended to walk on over or to carpool. Participants are also asked to bring their own gloves and trash bags. High school students are eligible for community service hours.
The Justin Sha for Fremont Mayor campaign encourages all residents to consider participating safely in National CleanUp Day by cleaning up the parks in their local neighborhoods.
What: 2020 National CleanUp Day - Fremont Alameda Creek Regional Trail
When: Saturday, September 19, 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/913635392495604/
About Justin Sha:
Justin Sha is running for Mayor of Fremont, CA. Sha is VP of Customer Success at Droisys, a global technology company headquartered in Fremont, and he teaches business law at Ohlone College. Sha is an involved community member, serving on local nonprofit boards. He is the Chairman of Asian American Millennials for American Advancement as well as a member of the Ohlone College Foundation Board. Sha received his B.A. from Dartmouth College and his J.D. from UC Hastings College of the Law.
To learn more, visit Justin Sha's campaign website: https://justin4fremont.org/
