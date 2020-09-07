Autonomous Technology Company Guident Ltd Forms Alliance with Bestmile USA, Inc.

Guident: Autonomous Services

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, September 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guident, the developer of software solutions for autonomous vehicles and ground-based delivery drones utilizing artificial intelligence algorithms, announces the formation and execution of a strategic Alliance with Bestmile USA Inc.

Guident is pleased to announce this alliance with Bestmile which will focus on several areas for collaboration in Europe and North America. This will include providing Guident’s patented, advanced teleoperation for autonomous and human-driven vehicles to enhance customer safety and security in addition to a reliable, low latency connection to any advanced mobile network solution. This strategic alliance is a key milestone for both companies to address a critical need in the autonomous vehicle ecosystem.

Initially launched in 2014, Bestmile has pioneered the operations of autonomous vehicles into real-life mobility solutions. Today, Bestmile technology is deployed worldwide, powering cutting-edge mobility solutions moving thousands of people every day.

Rich Tehrani, CEO and Group Editor-in-Chief of TMC said said, “Guident’s SaaS solution providing AI-based autonomous services are perfect for a number of applications including zero-touch delivery companies, vehicle manufacturers, smart cities and fleet operators.”

Guident provides patented artificial intelligence solutions for autonomous vehicles and drones including valet systems, concierge services, remote monitoring and control and connected vehicle data sharing for active safety. Additionally, Guident’s teleoperation system is designed to integrate within smart cities to improve the safety and performance of transportation in the smart city environment.

“We are very excited to announce this strategic alliance with Bestmile and we believe that working together will enable the successful integration and application of Guident’s advanced teleoperation and control system for autonomous vehicles with Bestmile’s Fleet Orchestration Platform,” says Harald Braun, Chairman & CEO of Guident.

The Market

According to Allied Market Research, “the autonomous vehicle market is expected to reach $556 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 39%.1 Contactless or “touch-free” delivery is in high demand due to the COVID 19 pandemic.2,3 Guident believes this increased demand will accelerate the roll-out of land-based delivery drones for food and medicines to improve their availability and reduce the costs of these deliveries.

About Bestmile SA

Bestmile’s Fleet Orchestration Platform empowers mobility providers to deploy, manage and optimize autonomous and conventional vehicle fleets, supporting time-based and on-demand services, regardless of the vehicle brand or type. The Bestmile platform allows operators to support multi-service offerings in a safe and efficient manner by integrating new mobility services in the existing transportation ecosystem. Bestmile’s Fleet Orchestration Platform is being used daily throughout the world in shared autonomous and conventional fleets in pedestrian areas and on public roads. Incorporated in 2014, Bestmile has global offices in San Francisco (USA) and Lausanne (Switzerland). To learn more please visit https://bestmile.com/

About Guident, Ltd

Guident commercializes new technology to enhance the safety, efficiency and utility of autonomous vehicles and ground-based drones using its proprietary IP & software apps for remote monitoring and control. To learn more please visit www.guident.co

Forward Looking Statements

This press release is for informational purposes only. The information herein does not constitute investment advice nor an offer to invest and may contain statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Guid or Bestmile USA Inc.ent that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. We may also make forward-looking statements in other reports, in presentations, in material delivered to customers, stakeholders and in press releases. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make oral forward-looking statements. Such statements may be based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Guident’s management. Please note that these are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors, including, but not limited to those described in various disclosures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Guident or Bestmile USA Inc. may vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Neither Guident nor Bestmile USA Inc.intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments, which differ from those anticipated.

