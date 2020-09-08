Aero Asset Names Two Sales Directors Based in North America

Both of these gentlemen bring a wealth of rotary wing experience and sales acumen to Aero Asset. Our entire team is looking forward to their contributions.”
— Aero Asset co-founder Emmanuel Dupuy
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aero Asset, the Canadian-based helicopter sales firm, has named two veteran Sales Directors to its company's executive ranks.

Sales Director Joe Viveiros started his aviation career in 1985 and has a Transport Canada and FAA ATPL in fixed and rotary wing aircraft. He is typed in Sikorsky S76 and Gulfstream G550 aircraft, among other qualifications. Viveiros has completed in excess of $200 million in aircraft transactions. He speaks English, Portuguese and Spanish and will be based in Toronto.

Sales Director Sebastien Delmaire began his career as a French Air Force officer before joining Airbus Helicopters, rising to Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy. He then joined Aston Martin as Director of Partnerships, where he led brand extension programs, such as the Aston Martin ACH130 helicopter. Delmaire is native in French, fluent in English and German and will be based in Dallas, Texas.

"Aero Asset is pleased to add Joe Viveiros and Sebastien Delmaire to our executive sales team," said company co-founder Emmanuel Dupuy. "Both of these gentlemen bring a wealth of rotary wing experience and sales acumen to Aero Asset. Our entire team is looking forward to their contributions."

Aero Asset is a Toronto, Canada-based helicopter brokerage firm founded by Sales Directors Emmanuel Dupuy and William Sturm and Research Director Valerie Pereira. The multilingual group has 100 years of aggregate experience in marketing and selling aircraft worldwide. The company releases quarterly and annual Preowned Helicopter Market Trends reports based on its proprietary intelligence and market research. Focusing exclusively on twin-engine preowned helicopters, the report ranks the best and worst markets along with trading intelligence.

Aero Asset is a member of the Helicopter Association International, National Aircraft Finance Association, Association of Air Medical Services and the National Business Aviation Association. For more info go to: www.aeroasset.com.

