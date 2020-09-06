St Johnsbury/ Thefts
CASE#: 20A404592, 20A404596, 20A404631
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: St Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: Early Morning hours of 09/05/20
INCIDENT LOCATION: Creamery Road, Ryegate
VIOLATION: Larceny from a vehicle
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIMS: Vicki Saibou (40), John Zampieri (79) James Wright (51), Vincent Lazzaia (31)
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the start to the Labor Day weekend several residents of the town of Ryegate found their vehicles had been gone through during the early morning hours. Many reported items had been taken out of their vehicles. State Police are asking anyone with any information regarding these incidents is urged to contact Trooper Jason Haley from the St Johnsbury Barracks.