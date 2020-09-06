Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St Johnsbury/ Thefts

CASE#: 20A404592, 20A404596, 20A404631

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley                         

STATION:  St Johnsbury Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: Early Morning hours of 09/05/20

INCIDENT LOCATION: Creamery Road, Ryegate

VIOLATION: Larceny from a vehicle

 

ACCUSED:  Unknown                                           

 

 

VICTIMS: Vicki Saibou (40), John Zampieri (79) James Wright (51), Vincent Lazzaia (31)

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the start to the Labor Day weekend several residents of the town of Ryegate found their vehicles had been gone through during the early morning hours. Many reported items had been taken out of their vehicles. State Police are asking anyone with any information regarding these incidents is urged to contact Trooper Jason Haley from the St Johnsbury Barracks.

