FW: Williston Barracks / Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A103770
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer
STATION: Vermont State Police – Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: September 6, 2020 / 1432 hours
STREET: VT Route 128
TOWN: Westford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Brookside Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: n/a
WEATHER: Clear, Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jeffrey J. Grimes
AGE: 54
SEAT BELT? n/a
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: S. Burlington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Kymco
VEHICLE MODEL: CYL
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor Damage
INJURIES: Minor Injuries
HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, a single motorcycle crash occurred on Route 128 at the intersection of Brookside Rd in the Town of Westford. The operator was identified as Jeffrey J. Grimes. Grimes sustained minor injuries and was transported to The University of Vermont Medical Center. Neither speed nor alcohol appear to be the cause of this crash. The crash is under investigation.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint _______n/a_______ T23 VSA _______
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: N
COURT: n/a
COURT DATE/TIME: n/a
