FW: Williston Barracks / Crash

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20A103770                                                          

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer

STATION: Vermont State Police – Williston                                           

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: September 6, 2020 / 1432 hours

STREET: VT Route 128

TOWN: Westford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Brookside Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:   n/a

WEATHER: Clear, Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jeffrey J. Grimes

AGE: 54    

SEAT BELT? n/a

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: S. Burlington, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Kymco

VEHICLE MODEL: CYL

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor Damage

INJURIES: Minor Injuries

HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time, a single motorcycle crash occurred on Route 128 at the intersection of Brookside Rd in the Town of Westford. The operator was identified as Jeffrey J. Grimes. Grimes sustained minor injuries and was transported to The University of Vermont Medical Center. Neither speed nor alcohol appear to be the cause of this crash. The crash is under investigation.

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint _______n/a_______ T23 VSA _______

LODGED - LOCATION:     n/a

BAIL:  n/a

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: N

COURT: n/a

COURT DATE/TIME:  n/a

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

