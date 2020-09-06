Westminster Barracks / Fatal Motorcycle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B104162

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kayla Healy

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 09/05/2020 at approximately 1816 hours

STREET: Governor Hunt Road

TOWN: Vernon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Vernon Dam

WEATHER: Sunny, clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Michael E Gordon

AGE: 53

HELMET? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Keene, NH

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: HD

VEHICLE MODEL: XL 1200

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On September 5, 2020 at approximately 1816 hours, members of the Vermont State Police responded to Governor Hunt Road in Vernon near the Vernon Dam for a report of a motorcycle crash into a telephone pole.

Investigation revealed that Michael E Gordon, 53, of Keene, NH had been travelling northbound on Governor Hunt Road and failed to properly negotiate a curve, left the roadway and collided with a telephone pole. Gordon was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and pronounced deceased upon arrival there.

This motorcycle crash is still under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is encouraged to contact Tpr Kayla Healy at the Westminster Barracks.

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Vernon Fire & Rescue.