Westminster Barracks / Fatal Motorcycle Crash
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B104162
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kayla Healy
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 09/05/2020 at approximately 1816 hours
STREET: Governor Hunt Road
TOWN: Vernon
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Vernon Dam
WEATHER: Sunny, clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Michael E Gordon
AGE: 53
HELMET? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Keene, NH
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: HD
VEHICLE MODEL: XL 1200
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On September 5, 2020 at approximately 1816 hours, members of the Vermont State Police responded to Governor Hunt Road in Vernon near the Vernon Dam for a report of a motorcycle crash into a telephone pole.
Investigation revealed that Michael E Gordon, 53, of Keene, NH had been travelling northbound on Governor Hunt Road and failed to properly negotiate a curve, left the roadway and collided with a telephone pole. Gordon was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and pronounced deceased upon arrival there.
This motorcycle crash is still under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is encouraged to contact Tpr Kayla Healy at the Westminster Barracks.
Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Vernon Fire & Rescue.
Trooper Kayla Healy
Vermont State Police - Westminster
1330 Westminster Heights Rd. Putney, VT. 05346
(802) 722-4600 Ext. 541