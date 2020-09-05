I 89 Southbound MM40

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

News Release- Highway / Traffic Notification

Both lanes of Interstate 89 Southbound near mile marker 40 are currently closed at this time due to a car fire. Troopers and the fire department are working quickly to clear the area.

There are no details on the fire at this point, one lane is expected to be back open shortly. Updates will be provided when available.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Nikia Helfant

ECD-II

Williston PSAP, Troop A

Phone: 802.878.7111

Fax: 802.878.3173