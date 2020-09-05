UPDATE: BOTH LANES HAVE RE-OPENED TO THE PUBLIC AT THIS TIME.

From: Helfant, Nikia <Nikia.Helfant@vermont.gov> Sent: Saturday, September 5, 2020 1:22 PM To: Helfant, Nikia <Nikia.Helfant@vermont.gov>; DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: RE: I 89 Southbound MM40

UPDATE: LEFT LANE IS NOW OPEN & MOVING SLOWLY. THIS IS IN THE TOWN OF BROOKFIELD.

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.